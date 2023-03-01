New Redmi Smartwatch spotted on Korean certification, global launch is imminent!

Xiaomi is getting ready to unveil the new Redmi smartwatch right after the global launch of Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro! You can read our previous article about Watch S1 Pro from here: Xiaomi released Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra in Barcelona.

New Redmi Smartwatch spotted on Korean certification

Redmi’s new smartwatch has been spotted on Korea NRRA (National Radio Research Agency). The upcoming Redmi smartwatch appeared with a “M2247W1” model number.

Upcoming Redmi smartwatch may feature Bluetooth 5.0 and pack a 2.87V battery. As seen on the images, the smartwatch has a single button on the right side and a re-attachable strap. It is very likely to feature heart rate sensor on the back.

It has the charging pins at the back just like any smartwatch. We’re unsure if upcoming Redmi smartwatch has a microphone or a speaker, we expect it to not have one. What we have is only the black variant of Redmi Smartwatch (M2247W1).

We anticipate that this smartwatch will be offered on the global market, but there is still much to learn more about the upcoming smartwatch. When more information becomes available, we’ll let you know.

