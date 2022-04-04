New Xiaomi Smart Display to launch soon; listed on Bluetooth SIG certification

Xiaomi has already launched multiple AIoT and tech products under their branding. Recently, they launched the brand’s first curved monitor, namely Redmi Curved Monitor in China. Now, it seems like they are gearing up to introduce a whole new product under their branding, a smart display. The Bluetooth SIG listing of the product gives us a hint about its imminent launch.

Xiaomi Smart Display listed on Bluetooth SIG Certification

A new Xiaomi device with the product name “Xiaomi Smart Display 10” has been listed upon the Bluetooth SIG certification. The name itself confirms that it will be a Smart Display and the number 10 aims toward a 10-inch screen size. Apart from this, we don’t really see any use of including numbers in the product name. 10-inch screen size for smart displays isn’t something unusual.

The Bluetooth SIG doesn’t reveal much information about the device, but it confirms that it will have model number X10A and obviously, confirms the moniker. The gadget will bring support for the latest Bluetooth 5.0 which ensures seamless connectivity over devices. The smart screen comes with the R0105 hardware version and the software version is V2.1.4. Apart from this, we don’t have much information regarding the specifications of the device.

The product is expected to launch in China soon with the support of the company’s very own Xia AI voice assistant support. If the company launches the device in the global market too, then the assistant will be replaced by either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It is expected to pack all the features which you expect from a smart display.