Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3: An extra layer of security for your household

Check out this all in one smart doorbell from Xiaomi that can increase your home's safety.

In this post, let’s talk about the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, an upgrade to the Xiaomi Smart doorbell 2 launched back in 2020. Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is better than its predecessor in many aspects. It comes with an improved 3MP camera and an increased viewing angle of 180 degrees. The aperture has also been increased from F / 2.1 to F / 2.0, and the lens filter now has 6 lenses. Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 supports 2K resolution and features a 5200mAh battery life and comes with an autonomy of up to 5 months.

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 price

The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 is priced at 349 Yuan which is $55. Please note that this is the price for the Chinese subcontinent and it may vary if you purchase it internationally. The doorbell was launched for the Chinese market but you can also get it globally through various e-commerce sites.

Xiaomi smart Doorbell 3 specs and features

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 functions as doorbell+ door viewer+ Intercom. This smart device can facilitate real-time viewing remotely. It features a 3MP camera that can record videos in 2K resolution and it is capable of detecting human presence with the help of in-built AI.

The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 can give a 180° field of view. It features a 6-element lens system and is accompanied by 940nm infrared night vision which allows it to record clear videos even at nighttime.

The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 has two components- the doorbell camera, which will be placed outside the door, and a speaker to receive the door chime and audio from the visitors. The speaker will be plugged to power.

In terms of design, it has a pretty minimalist design, the doorbell is rectangular in shape with round edges. The design of the doorbell hides the camera to some extent, but of course, it can be noticed. The speaker is square in shape and also has round edges. The doorbell measure 128 x 60 x 23.5mm whereas the speaker measures 60 x 60 x 56mm. The smart doorbell comes in a single black color.

Unlike its predecessor, the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 uses a rechargeable battery of 5200mAh. Its massive battery can last up to 5 months on a single charge. It takes around 4 hours to charge. You can charge it through the USB type C port given on the device.

The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 can provide you with a real-time view of the door directly to your smartphone. The doorbell will automatically send you a notification on your smartphone when someone will be at the door and you can then access the camera and see who’s there. Not only that you can also activate the intercom to talk to the visitor. All this remotely from your smartphone.

The doorbell has face recognition capabilities, it can recognize the people who previously visited. Xiaomi smart doorbell 3 also comes with a voice-changing feature that lets you be anonymous and also helps you avoid unwanted people.

The recordings of the previous 3 days get automatically saved in the Xiaomi cloud. Please note that the recordings get deleted every third day, so you might want to purchase more cloud space if you need to keep the recordings. You can buy the Smart Doorbell 3 from Amazon.

Overall the device is a pretty good deal seeing its low cost. It pretty much has everything you’ll need from a smart doorbell. Anyways, that was all about the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3. You can also check out the Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 2 and Xiaomi Smart Cat Eye 1S. Let us know in the comments what you think of this device!