Xiaomi Smart Factory’s Growing Power: Phase Two and Innovative Manufacturing

In today’s technology world, the role of smart manufacturing systems and factories holds significant importance. In this context, Xiaomi stands out with its innovative projects that embrace the concept of smart production, making waves in this field. According to Zeng Xuezhong, the Senior Vice President of Xiaomi Group, the second phase of Xiaomi Smart Factory, which is 10 times larger than the first phase, is preparing to start production by the end of this year.

As revealed by Zeng Xuezhong at the 2023 World Robot Conference, the second phase of Xiaomi Smart Factory completed its main structural limitations in February of this year. This major step signifies a new era in the world of technology regarding smart manufacturing and industrial automation.

The scope of the second phase is quite extensive and impressive. It encompasses a process spanning from SMT (Surface Mount Technology) patches to card testing, assembly, complete machine testing, and finally finished product packaging. These processes will be applied in the production line of second-generation mobile phones. This is expected to result in the production of approximately 10 million smartphones, worth about 60 billion yuan annually. This represents a remarkable increase in Xiaomi’s production capacity, highlighting the potential of smart manufacturing systems.

According to Xiaomi’s founder and CEO, Lei Jun, the first phase of Xiaomi’s smart factory was completed three years ago in the Yizhuang region of Beijing. This stage included a dedicated black light factory designed specifically for the production of high-end mobile phones. This factory was highly automated and localized, with most of the equipment developed by Xiaomi and businesses invested in by Xiaomi.

The second phase will be 10 times the size of the first phase. This growth reflects Xiaomi’s confidence in and commitment to smart manufacturing. The completion of this phase is planned by the end of 2023, with all production lines set to be operational by July 2024.

The implementation of the second phase of Xiaomi Smart Factory serves as concrete evidence of the growth in the fields of smart manufacturing and industrial automation. Xiaomi’s leadership and innovative approach in this area stand out as a significant step in shaping the world of technology. These developments showcase not only how smart manufacturing systems influence production processes but also how they shape industrial transformation and innovation.