New premium TV from Xiaomi! – Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Launch Date Revealed

Xiaomi has been making televisions for a while now, actually since 2013. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch date just got announced, which claims to be a premium television to handle all of your entertainment purposes. It’s also going to release very soon, so let’s take a look at it!

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch date and more

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will be a premium television, and it will launch in India primarily. The television’s specs will be based on a Cortex A55 processor, and will be launched alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the Xiaomi Pad 5, which you can read about here. Xiaomi is also claiming that the Smart TV 5A will be “5 times better this time“. The Smart TV 5A is also 100% made in India, if you’re into that. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch date is on the 27th of April, at 12AM, alongside the aforementioned Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the Pad 5.

We’re not sure what the pricing will be like, but due to the “premium” branding, we think that you should expect a high price for it, though take that with a grain of salt.

Laying the A(ces) on the table, and bringing the 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 Smart TV. It’s going to be 5 times better this time! Introducing the #XiaomiSmartTV5A, #YourCompleteEntertainmentExperience. Grand launch on 27.04.2022, 12 Noon. Get notified: https://t.co/tO0lv4ZMvP pic.twitter.com/azmbbiXw5T — Xiaomi TV India (@XiaomiTVIndia) April 21, 2022

