Xiaomi sold more than 1 million devices during Indian Republic Day sale!

Xiaomi India team announces they sold more than 1 million devices during Indian Republic Day sale. Xiaomi has achieved very good sales results with the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series in India.

Xiaomi India team did not announce which products they sold the most, but Xiaomi is a company that features lots of different products. Xiaomi sells not only phones, but also tablets, power banks, smartwatches, televisions and even non-electronic products, for example, backpacks.

Xiaomi Indian Republic Day sale

The fact that they sell many different products makes Xiaomi quite popular, users prefer Xiaomi because their products are affordable and sell different many kinds of products.

Xiaomi India has sold the discounted products between 16th January 2023 and 20th January 2023. Xiaomi had previously announced that the Redmi Note 12 series sold very well in India. You can read the related article through this link: Redmi Note 12 series sales in India exceed record levels!

Xiaomi India team announces Redmi Note 12 series still sells well in India. You can read their official post through this link.

