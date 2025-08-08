Xiaomi steals Apple’s second spot in Europe in Q2

Xiaomi triumphed in Europe during the second quarter of the year after outranking Apple in the smartphone market.

According to the latest data shared by research firm Canalys, the Chinese titan ranked second during the period, stealing the spot originally secured by Apple. Xiaomi gained 11% annual growth during the quarter, allowing it to obtain a 23% market share. It follows Samsung, which leads the ranking at a 31% market share despite its 11% annual growth drop. The Cupertino giant, on the other hand, had a 4% drop and only managed to get a 21% share.

The news follows Xiaomi’s huge efforts to premiumize its offerings in Europe. To recall, the brand launched the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra models in Europe, allowing it to compete with Samsung and Apple in the high-end department of the smartphone market. Its Redmi sub-brand also gives it a further reach in other segments through the popularity of its mid-range models and series, including the Redmi Note 14 lineup, which debuted with five models in the European market. To recall, Xiaomi claimed that all the Redmi Note lineups it unveiled gathered 400 million unit sales globally in June.

