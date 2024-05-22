Xiaomi teases Civi 4 Pro debut in India

Xiaomi could soon unveil the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in India.
That’s according to a new marketing ad video posted by the company itself on X. The video clip doesn’t directly mention the model of the said phone, but Xiaomi has some hints that indicate the move. Specifically, the 24-second clip mentions “Cinematic Vision” while highlighting the “Ci and “Vi” portions of the words. The video doesn’t divulge what device is “coming soon,” but these clues point directly to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro that was launched last March in China.
The move is unsurprising, nonetheless, as there are already rumors that the Xiaomi 14 SE will be coming to India. According to reports, the model could be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. However, it seems that instead of the SE phone, the Chinese smartphone giant will introduce the actual Civi 4 Pro.
The model is now available in China and was a major success during its local launch. According to the company, the new model has surpassed the total first-day unit sales of its predecessor in China. As the company shared, it sold 200% more units during the first 10 minutes of its flash sale in the said market compared to Civi 3’s total first-day sales record. Now, it seems Xiaomi is planning to stir another success for the handheld by introducing it in India.
If pushed, Indian fans will welcome the Civi 4 Pro with the following details:
- Its AMOLED display measures 6.55 inches and offers 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1236 x 2750 resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
- It is available in different configurations: 12GB/256GB (2999 Yuan or around $417), 12GB/512GB (Yuan 3299 or around $458), and 16GB/512GB (Yuan 3599 or around $500).
- The Leica-powered main camera system offers up to 4K@24/30/60fps video resolution, while the front can record up to 4K@30fps.
- The Civi 4 Pro has a 4700mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
- The device is available in Spring Wild Green, Soft Mist Pink, Breeze Blue, and Starry Black colorways.