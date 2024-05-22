Xiaomi teases Civi 4 Pro debut in India

Xiaomi could soon unveil the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in India.

That’s according to a new marketing ad video posted by the company itself on X. The video clip doesn’t directly mention the model of the said phone, but Xiaomi has some hints that indicate the move. Specifically, the 24-second clip mentions “Cinematic Vision” while highlighting the “Ci and “Vi” portions of the words. The video doesn’t divulge what device is “coming soon,” but these clues point directly to the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro that was launched last March in China.

The move is unsurprising, nonetheless, as there are already rumors that the Xiaomi 14 SE will be coming to India. According to reports, the model could be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. However, it seems that instead of the SE phone, the Chinese smartphone giant will introduce the actual Civi 4 Pro.

The model is now available in China and was a major success during its local launch. According to the company, the new model has surpassed the total first-day unit sales of its predecessor in China. As the company shared, it sold 200% more units during the first 10 minutes of its flash sale in the said market compared to Civi 3’s total first-day sales record. Now, it seems Xiaomi is planning to stir another success for the handheld by introducing it in India.

If pushed, Indian fans will welcome the Civi 4 Pro with the following details: