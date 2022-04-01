Xiaomi Toothbrush | Keep your teeth healthy

For a good life, you need to keep your teeth healthy and brush them at least twice a day. Traditional toothbrushes are not good for cleaning and you can choose electric toothbrushes instead. You may be interested in the very affordable and minimalist electric toothbrush from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Toothbrush Mijia T100 offers cleaning teeth with high frequency vibrations. It can vibrate at 16500 rpm and offers 360 degree deep cleaning. The head of the toothbrush is suitable for sensitive teeth and is soft. You can brush your teeth safely with Xiaomi Mijia T100 without hurting your gums. The toothbrush heads are easily replaceable and have passed FDA safety tests without any problems.

Other features of the Xiaomi Toothbrush Mijia T100

The Xiaomi Tootbrush Mijia T100 can be fully charged in 4 hours and has a standby time of up to 30 days. IPX7 water protection protects the case from water damage and prevents potential electrical problems. The Xiaomi toothbrush restarts after a short pause every 30 seconds during operation for local cleaning and automatically stops after 2 minutes.

The beautifully designed Xiaomi Mijia T100 electric toothbrush weighs 46 grams, much lighter than other products. The material of the product is entirely plastic and there are 3 different color options: white, blue and pink. The Mijia T100 Xiaomi toothbrush is sold on AliExpress and similar websites for about $ 8-10. If you care about your dental health, you should definitely buy Xiaomi’s toothbrush.