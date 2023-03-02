Xiaomi TWS Earbuds sales drop around 49% in Q4 2022!

According to analysis by free market researchers, sales of Xiaomi TWS Earbuds have dropped significantly, around 49%! Global shipments of audio devices fell 26% to 110 million units in Q4 2022, according to the latest research data from Canalys. Shipments in all categories face different downward trends and even the market-supporting TWS category fell by 23% to 79 million units.

Not only Xiaomi TWS Earbuds sales have dropped

In fact, not only Xiaomi but also other brands have experienced huge drops in sales. According to the information conveyed by Canalys, the top five manufacturers of TWS, except OPPO, experienced separate decreases. If we take a look at the list, Xiaomi is in third place with a 49% annual decline. After streamlining the range, it is currently focusing on consolidating the low-end market through the Redmi series, while the Xiaomi series earphones are just getting launched.

Local Indian manufacturer boAt took 4th with 4% market share, and OPPO (including OnePlus) took 5th place with 3% market share, especially aided by the excellent performance of its sub-brand OnePlus in the Indian market. As a result, global shipments of personal smart audio devices fell 26% to 110 million units in Q4 2022. Although this decline will continue in the short term, we may encounter a different graphic in the coming days.

So what do you think about this subject? Actually, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro was launched recently, do you think a price change for Xiaomi TWS Earbuds products will be on agenda in the coming days? Don’t forget to leave your comments below and stay tuned for more.