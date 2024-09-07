This is Xiaomi’s unreleased ‘Wangshu’ buttonless smartphone

Prior to the rumored upcoming “Zhuque” buttonless smartphone, Xiaomi had already explored the same concept in the past, and it was called “Wangshu.”

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing a buttonless device. Details about the phone remain unknown, but a new leak revealing the company’s earlier buttonless project could give us some idea.

The phone’s codename was spotted on the MIUI, revealing that it was supposed to join the Xiaomi Mix lineup. Photos of the Wangshu device were also shared on the CoolAPK forum (via Gizmochina). According to the leak, it has Mix branding at the bottom and top flat frames. The left and right sides of the phone, on the other hand, appear to be entirely curved, complementing its curved display. The shape left the ‘Wangshu’ device with no space for buttons.

The leak also includes some of the key details of the phone, including its:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

2K 120Hz LTPO display

Under-screen camera

4500mAh battery

200W charging + 50W wireless charging

While we are certain that the Wangshu device will no longer be coming, Xiaomi could bring some of its details in the upcoming Zhuque buttonless phone it is preparing. That includes the design of the phone and curved display. According to leaks, it comes with an under-display selfie camera and a more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 chip. As for its buttons, it could replace them with wake-screen features, gestures, a voice assistant, and taps.