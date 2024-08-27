Button-free Xiaomi smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 to debut in 2025

Xiaomi is continuously exploring other unique concepts for its smartphones. According to the latest rumors, the brand is now working on a button-less device, which will arrive with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 chip next year.

Interesting devices have been sprouting recently in the smartphone industry. Various rumored phones, including the anticipated Huawei trifold, are also expected to make noise in the coming months. According to recent leaks, Xiaomi is also developing its own trifold phone, which will join its Mix lineup.

Now, a new claim says that the trifold phone is not the only handheld Xiaomi fans should expect. According to a leak on Weibo, the smartphone giant is also set to release a new phone without buttons, including the Power, volume, and possibly even the Alert Slider.

It is unknown what will replace the buttons. Based on the current technology on the market, however, Xiaomi could use wake-screen features, gestures, voice assistant, and taps to serve the basic functions of the buttons that it will remove.

According to the leak, the device is internally called “Zhuque,” and it comes with an under-display selfie camera and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4. The latter is still unavailable in the market, but it is already rumored to be an efficient chip that will benefit upcoming phones.

No other details about the phone are available right now, but we expect more leaks to surface in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates!

