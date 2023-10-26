Xiaomi will start rolling out HyperOS Weekly Beta updates soon!

Xiaomi is generating significant excitement in the world of smartphones with the official release of HyperOS. This newly introduced interface combines a range of features, including a revamped system application, improved animations, and more. However, this new operating system is not limited to just these aspects. System performance is significantly improved by the fact that the interface is based on Android 14. HyperOS is eagerly anticipated by millions of users, and this new release is expected to offer numerous advantages. Here’s more detail on the HyperOS weekly beta update.

HyperOS Weekly Beta

Various Xiaomi and Redmi devices are among the first smartphones to receive the weekly beta update of HyperOS in the near future. As Xiaomi says, the update will start rolling out in mid-November. However, as an important note, this weekly beta update is currently exclusive to users in China. We will announce the release date of HyperOS for global users at a later time.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Redmi K60

Redmi K60 Pro

The new HyperOS weekly beta builds seen on the official Xiaomi server are indicative of a new future. The last internal HyperOS build is OS1.0.23.10.17.DEV. This update brings various new features and improvements to users. Some key highlights may include:

HyperOS provides a user-friendly interface and, with this beta update, offers a more intuitive and aesthetic design. The Weekly Beta version updates system applications and enhances the user experience. HyperOS’s smooth and improved animations allow users to navigate the operating system more comfortably and fluidly. Android 14 based HyperOS significantly improves system performance and makes devices run faster.

When is the HyperOS Global update rolling out?

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the global version of HyperOS will begin its release in the first quarter of 2024. This is an exciting development for users worldwide and signifies the expansion of HyperOS to a broader user base.

The weekly beta update of HyperOS represents a significant step for users in China who use Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The revamped interface, updated system applications, and improved performance greatly enhance the user experience with this new operating system. For global users, the anticipation of these exciting developments being released in the first quarter of 2024 represents a highly anticipated update for many.