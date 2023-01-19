Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 Update Rollout for Popular Smartphones Begins in India!

Popular Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s two most popular smartphones will soon receive the latest MIUI 14 update. First announced in December 2022, the update brings a host of new features and improvements to devices, including a new design, new home screen features, and new tools for app and content management.

One of the biggest changes in MIUI 14 is the new design, which offers a cleaner and more modern look, as well as new animations and effects. Users will also be able to customize the look and feel of their devices with new themes and wallpapers.

Two popular Xiaomi smartphones that will soon receive the MIUI 14 update in India are expected to be Xiaomi 12 Pro and POCO F4. Both devices are very good and are among the most popular Xiaomi smartphones currently available.

MIUI 14 Update Rollout in India

MIUI 14 Global has started rolling out to many Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones. We expect all devices that will receive MIUI 14 over time to have this new interface. Millions of users are eagerly waiting for MIUI 14 and want to experience new features. Especially, when popular smartphones in India will receive MIUI 14.

We researched the devices that are expected to receive MIUI 14 in India soon. The flagship Xiaomi and POCO models will soon start receiving MIUI 14 in India. So what are these models? What first devices will get the MIUI 14 update in India? Now we answer this question. If you’re ready, let’s start!

Xiaomi 12 Pro and POCO F4 are the first models to get MIUI 14 soon in India. MIUI 14 will be rolled out to these devices. The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.1.0.TLBINXM and V14.0.1.0.TLMINXM. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 update brings many optimizations and innovations. These improvements will be made and rolled out to the specified models first. Finally, when will popular smartphones get MIUI 14 in India? We expect MIUI 14 to be released at the beginning of February. However, this date can be postponed if there are significant bugs. Wait patiently for the new update.

MIUI 14 is a major update that brings a host of new features and improvements to the table. A redesigned user interface and new animation effects add a touch and whimsy to the user experience, while improved privacy controls give users more control over their data. With so many design changes, it includes some extra features. If you own a Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO device, you can expect to receive the update in the near future.

You can check “MIUI 14 Update | Download Links, Eligible Devices and Features” for this interface in our article. We have come to the end of our article. So what do you guys think about this article? Do not forget to share your opinions.