3 Kirin-powered Huawei P70 series models appear on Geekbench; P70 Art to use better chip

Three Huawei P70 have been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The discovery reveals the benchmark scores of the chip being used on the three models. Interestingly, one of the models, which is believed to be the P70 Art, seemingly uses a chip with a different configuration.

The P70 series is expected to be launched this coming Tuesday. In total, four models are expected to be announced: the Huawei P70, P70 Pro, P70 Pro+, and P70 Art. It seems the company is now making its final preparations for the models, with three of them spotted recently on Geekbench.

The listing doesn’t specifically reveal the names of the models nor the chips used in them, but it is believed that the listings refer to the base P70 model, the P70 Pro, and the P70 Art. According to earlier reports, all the models will be using Kirin 9000S chips. In the Geekbench listing, the benchmark results of the first two models suggest that both use the same chip. However, the last model has a higher benchmark score, meaning it uses a different chip compared to the first two.

The device with the AL10 model number is believed to be the base P70 model. It registered 1243 and 3840 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It is followed by the device with the AL80 model number, which scored 1348 and 4114 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. With these numbers, it can be assumed that the two are using just the same Kirin 9000s chip.

However, the last device, which has the AL00 model number, has a significant score difference compared to the first two. It collected 1784 and 4589 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. With a 2.02GHz base frequency and 3.15GHz large core frequency, it could be deduced that it utilizes a better SoC with the new Kirin application processor.

The news follows earlier leaks about the series, wherein some images were shared. In the photos, the actual back designs of the series models could be seen. Specifically, the back design sports a triangular camera module design. It houses the three cameras and the flash unit, with the color of the module depending on the overall colorway of the unit. In one of the images shared, the module is shown in black, while the other one comes in a marble blue color.