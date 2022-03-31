Since the invention of smartphones, there has always been a dispute about which gadget is better: the Android or iPhone. Technically, it should be Android vs. iOS, since iOS is only available on iPhones. As a result, we may still call it a fight between Android and iPhone smartphones.

Apple develops both the iPhone devices and the iOS operating system. Android, on the other hand, is created by Google, although its devices are made by a variety of companies.

When compared to iPhones, Android phones haven’t traditionally been recognized to provide greater security and encryption, but that is progressively improving. Here are 5 Features that make Android the safest than Apple:

1.Hardware Integration

The hardware of an Android handset determines a lot of its security. Simply said, certain manufacturers do a better job of ensuring that Android’s built-in security features are operational.

Samsung is an excellent example. The Knox security system is pre-installed on all Samsung phones, tablets, and wearable devices.

This platform allows for a more secure booting procedure when a user turns on a Samsung mobile device, preventing undesirable programs from loading.

2.Operating System

Android is a very popular operating system. As a result, developers are continually creating new apps to operate on the platform. That’s largely excellent for users. Moreover, Android users have access to the source code of their devices.

This appeals to people who desire the freedom to customize how their mobile devices operate.

Many dangers to Android may be mitigated if all users updated to the most recent version of the operating system. Because malware developers benefit from the fragmentation of Android devices across different versions, it’s critical to maintain your own devices up to date.

3.ROMs that can be customized

Another advantage of Android over iPhone is that you may change the software that comes with your device with a custom ROM if you so desire.

Many Android users do this because their carrier or manufacturer is sluggish to upgrade to the latest version of the Android platform, but you can also do it for better performance or to gain access to particular add-ons or utilities.

This is the most extreme level of Android customization, and you should proceed with caution to avoid getting into problems. However, the rewards can be great if you can follow a lesson and your device is supported.

Even wholly other operating systems, such as Ubuntu, Firefox OS, Sailfish, and the list goes on, can be installed on some Android devices.

4.Android Security

Android security has improved over the last year, according to investigator Rex Kiser of the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas. “We couldn’t get into iPhones a year ago,” he continues, “but we could get into all Androids.” We can’t get into many of the Androids anymore.”

Government agencies get into smartphones using a Cellebrite tool to gain access to data saved on them. This includes data from apps like Instagram, Twitter, and others, as well as location data, messages, call records, and contacts.

Authorities can use Cellebrite to hack into any iPhone, including the iPhone X.

When it comes to particular Android smartphones, however, data extraction becomes much more complicated. Cellebrite, for example, is unable to retrieve location data, social media data, or browser history from devices such as the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20.

When it comes to the Huawei, Cellebrite likewise falls flat.

5.NFC’s and Finger-Print Readers Provide more security

Android’s flaws have been consistently addressed by a dedicated development team. Bugs, lag, an ugly UI, a lack of apps — Android’s flaws have been systematically addressed by determined development team.

When compared to the first release, the Android platform is unrecognizable, and it continues to improve and evolve at a quicker rate than the competitors.

With such a large user base and a diverse spectrum of manufacturers making Android devices, it’s just a matter of time before more advancements are made.

Android continues to innovate and improve at a faster rate than iOS, which is hamstrung by the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality. Consider that for a moment.

NFC, as well as fingerprint readers, retina scanners, mobile payments, and higher-definition displays, were all originally embraced by Android. The list continues on and on, demonstrating why Android is superior to Apple’s iPhone.

Final words

For a good reason, Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system. It’s simple to use, offers millions of apps and security features, and is full of new ideas. It’s also affordable to anyone on any budget, with costs ranging from $100 to $1000 or more.

Of course, it isn’t ideal, and there are some problems. However, because of the platform’s flexibility, even if issues arise in the meantime, they are simple to resolve.