Check out this iPhone-like A-series model Oppo is working on

Oppo is preparing a new smartphone model. Interestingly, the device seems to have a similar rear design to Apple’s iPhone, especially the iPhone 12 series.

The phone has recently been spotted on two platforms, Camera FV-5’s database and India’s Bureau of Indian Standards listing. Its appearance in the latter suggests that Oppo could soon introduce the phone in the Indian market, although the specifics of its debut timeline are unknown.

According to claims from industry sources, the phone could join Oppo’s A-series smartphone. The leak shows that the phone will employ a flat design for its side frames and back panel. These details, however, are not the only ones that make it appear like an iPhone. In the back, it sports a square camera island with rounded corners. It houses the two camera lenses and the flash unit, which are also arranged in the same setup as those in the iPhone 12.

The phone’s monicker is currently unknown, but the leak shows that the A-series Oppo phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C port. On the right side, it has the power and volume buttons.

The device also reportedly has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor support, an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera (27.7 mm focal length, ƒ/2.2 aperture, and EIS), and an EIS-armed main camera unit with 27.4 mm focal length and ƒ/2.0 aperture.

