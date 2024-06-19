Google Gemini AI now available to Android devices passing these requirements

Good news: More eligible Android devices can now access Google’s Gemini AI. After initially releasing it to only a handful of models, the search giant now allows the AI to be used on more devices.
The Google Gemini AI was introduced as an AI assistant in the Google Messages app. It allows users to chat with the AI and give it some orders that can be performed within the Messages app, including answering queries, drafting messages, and more.
To recall, it was first made available in models Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold, and more. Now, the restriction of the feature based on the device’s brand is now over, so more Android phones can now use the tech.
As expected, however, the feature has some requirements in terms of device eligibility and settings. Here they are if you are planning to use the Google Gemini AI in the Google Messages app:
- The Google Messages app must be updated to the latest version. Users must also log in to the app using their personal account. Note that the account shouldn’t be under a Family Link or a Google Workspace account.
- The device must have at least 6GB of RAM.
- The RCS messages feature must be activated. The AI assistant only works in English (except in Canadian French).
- Ultimately, the feature will work only in countries where it is currently available.