Google Gemini AI now available to Android devices passing these requirements

Good news: More eligible Android devices can now access Google’s Gemini AI. After initially releasing it to only a handful of models, the search giant now allows the AI to be used on more devices.

The Google Gemini AI was introduced as an AI assistant in the Google Messages app. It allows users to chat with the AI and give it some orders that can be performed within the Messages app, including answering queries, drafting messages, and more.

To recall, it was first made available in models Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 and Samsung’s Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold, and more. Now, the restriction of the feature based on the device’s brand is now over, so more Android phones can now use the tech.

As expected, however, the feature has some requirements in terms of device eligibility and settings. Here they are if you are planning to use the Google Gemini AI in the Google Messages app: