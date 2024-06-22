‘Adaptive Thermal’ will soon notify users when Pixel is hot

Google is spotted preparing a feature that will soon guide its Pixel owners in keeping their devices cool. Called “Adaptive Thermal,” it will notify and suggest some tips to users for better and more efficient heat management of the phone.

The traces of the feature being prepared by the search giant were spotted by Android Authority in version 1.27 of the Device Health Services app. The strings show the different components of the feature.

According to the report, here are the details of how Adaptive Thermal will aid the users: