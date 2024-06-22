‘Adaptive Thermal’ will soon notify users when Pixel is hot

Google is spotted preparing a feature that will soon guide its Pixel owners in keeping their devices cool. Called “Adaptive Thermal,” it will notify and suggest some tips to users for better and more efficient heat management of the phone.
The traces of the feature being prepared by the search giant were spotted by Android Authority in version 1.27 of the Device Health Services app. The strings show the different components of the feature.
According to the report, here are the details of how Adaptive Thermal will aid the users:
- Users will be notified when the device reaches an unfavorable temperature. Specifically, the Pixel will trigger a “pre-emergency” alert when the phone reaches 49°C.
- There will be notifications that will suggest some simple initial steps users can do to cool down the device (e.g., “Try avoiding direct sunlight or close any battery-intensive apps.”).
- The feature will also inform that the device itself will automatically limit some functions to help with the temperature, including decreasing performance speed and disabling the 5G network. Nonetheless, the feature assures that “once your phone cools down, it will run normally again.”
- The notification also offers a “See care steps” option for more suggestions. Some of the suggestions include avoiding direct sunlight, placing the device in an open area to promote airflow, and closing any battery-intensive apps such as videos, games, and the camera.
- The feature offers a battery temperature measurement capability. It samples the device’s battery temperature every five minutes. When the device fails to cool down and still measures 52°C, the feature will implement the “emergency” status.
- Reaching 55°C will trigger the feature to warn the users that it will shut down after 30 seconds.