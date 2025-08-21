Alleged Moto G06 marketing posters leak

Amid Motorola’s efforts to keep it a secret, images of a device speculated to be the Moto G06 have surfaced online.

Motorola is believed to be preparing the model for an approaching launch. It has been spotted on several platforms recently, and some of the details we discovered include its XT2535 model number (XT2535-1 and XT2535-2 variants), Lagos codename, LTE connectivity, a 5100mAh battery, and 10W charging support. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench, where its listing descriptions point to a possible Helio G81 Extreme chip. The SoC was tested alongside Android 15 and 4GB RAM.

Now, some official-looking posters of the Moto model have arrived, revealing its design and colorways. As expected, it adopted the entire look of the Motorola Moto G05, including its two cutouts in its camera island. In front, it has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

According to earlier leaks, the phone could come in three color options (Pantone Arabesque, Pantone Tapestry, and Pantone Tendril). However, the leaked materials show four colorways in total, with the addition of a grey variant. As per leaks, it would be offered in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/256GB configurations.

