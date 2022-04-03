5 Amazing Android 12 features you didn’t know existed

Android is without a doubt the most widely used operating system on the planet and it is capable of delivering smooth performance and clean UI. It has tons of cool features that we use in our daily life, but do we utilize all of its features? Probably not, There are many amazing Android 12 features many of us are unaware of.

In reality, the Settings menu provides access to a wide range of functionality integrated into Android OS, as well as additional add-ons incorporated by OEMs. While we use our Android devices on a daily basis, there are a few functions hidden deep inside the settings that most of us are oblivious of.

It’s almost probable that you’ve overlooked lots of new useful features that, if we’d known about them, would have made our lives a lot easier.

So, here are some amazing Android 12 features you didn’t know existed.

List of some Amazing Android 12 features

Android comes with many awesome features that we aren’t aware of, it has features that can ease our lives. Given below are 5 Amazing 12 android features you didn’t know existed!

1. Screen Pinning

Nobody likes sharing their personal information with others. If you desire, you may use this hidden Android phone function to prevent outsiders from accessing your Gmail or photo gallery. To keep applications locked, use Screen Pinning. The code must be input before the applications can be opened. To use the screen pinning function, follow these steps:

Go to Settings> Security> Screen Pinning and set it on.

Open the app that your friend requested after turning it on.

Simply touch the square button underneath the phone screen to access the recent applications screen. A Pin icon may be found here.

Tap the pin-like icon in the bottom right corner, which is pinned to the front.

2. Notification history

We have trained ourselves to swipe away incoming notifications in milliseconds like a ninja but sometimes this training backfires and we even swipe away the important notifications. It used to be nearly impossible to find that notification again but not anymore.

With Android’s Notification History feature, You can save the history of every notification that came to your phone in the last 24 hours. You can check the Notification history every time you accidently swipe away a notification.

Notification History is not enabled on phones by default so you will have to enable it from the settings. Please note that it will only show you notifications from the time it was on. To enable notification history:

Go to Settings and scroll down to find Apps & Notifications.

and scroll down to find Now go to Notification and navigate to find Notification History

and navigate to find Turn the toggle on and you’re all set.

3. Multitasking with a Split Screen

You can run two applications on an Android phone at the same time. That’s right, you read that correctly. Users may join a Zoom conference while still working on spreadsheets, sending vital papers, and so on. The split-screen option is available on Android 9 Pie and later handsets.

To enable multitasking:

Open the app in the split-screen mode that you want to utilize.

Go to the recent applications screen by hitting the recent button. If you have an Android 10 phone, just swipe up from the home bar to activate gesture navigation.

You may view and pick the app you want to run on the second screen of the split-screen view from the recent applications screen. To do so, pick “split-screen” from the three-dot kebab menu on the right-hand side of the program.

Voila! You may now view any other secondary app in a split-screen mode by opening it from the recent menu or the home screen

4. Glide Typing

Glide typing is one of the many unique features of Android smartphones that only a small percentage of Android users are aware of. I couldn’t put this feature to good use because of my fat fingers but maybe you can.

Using this feature you can type quickly type by gliding your finger through the words on the keyboard. To provide space, lift your fingers and start gliding again. It’s pretty simple.

This feature is especially useful when you have only one hand free. This fantastic function is available on Google Keyboard in the Google Play Store. Samsung phones offer a gliding capability as well.

If your phone does not have this feature then you might want to download Google Keyboard from the Play Store and set it as the default keyboard. To enable glide typing in Google Keyboard:

Tap on the Settings icon on the top of the Google Keyboard

Now Scroll down to find Glide typing and turn the toggle on

5. Scrolling Screenshot

Gone are the days when you had to take multiple screenshots to share an article or web page. With android’s scrolling Screenshot feature you can easily take screenshot of a whole page, no matter how long the page is. Taking Scrolling screenshot is pretty simple, First take a regular screenshot of the page you want to share and then click on the Capture more button and keep on scrolling till you have captured the desired page.

Final words

We're all skilled smartphone users, but because phones are becoming increasingly complex, it's hard to know everything there is to know about them. These are some amazing Android 12 features that may come in helpful for you to encrypt, secure, and run your Android smartphone properly.