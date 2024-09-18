Amazon India starts Honor 200 Lite tease ahead of Sept. 19 launch

In preparation for the Honor 200 Lite’s India launch this Thursday, its dedicated Amazon microsite has launched. The page confirms several details of the phone, including its design, display, and camera.

The Honor 200 Lite was first introduced in France for its global debut. The MagicOS 8.0-powered model uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip, which is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Now, it seems the Indian variant of the Honor 200 Lite will be nothing different from its global sibling. According to Amazon India’s Honor 200 Lite microsite, the phone will also have the same design, which features flat side frames, back panel, and display. The camera design is placed vertically in the upper left section of the back, while its front houses the pill-shaped camera cutout in the upper center.

According to the page, fans in India can also expect 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED with 2000 nits peak brightness, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 108MP main + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro rear camera setup.

The phone’s similar specifications to the global variant could mean that it could borrow other details from it, including its 4,500mAh battery, 35W fast charging, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 2D facial recognition feature, and three color options (Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black).