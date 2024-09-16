Honor 200 Lite to debut in India on September 19

The Honor 200 Lite will have its launch in India this Thursday, September 19.

The model will join the vanilla Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro, which were announced in the country back in July. The Honor 200 Lite was first introduced in France back in April, and thankfully, it is now making its way to India after months of wait.

The model powered by MagicOS 8.0 features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also includes a reliable 4,500mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging.

Externally, it boasts a 6.7″ 1080×2412 AMOLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. The front camera is a 50MP unit capable of 2D facial recognition, while the rear camera system consists of a 108MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Ultimately, the phone will be offered in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black color options.

Stay tuned for more details.