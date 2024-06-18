Asus releases Zenfone 11 Ultra in Vendure Green color

Asus has started offering its Zenfone 11 Ultra model in the new Vendure Green color option.

The smartphone was launched in March in Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, and Desert Sand. Now, the company has added the new Vendure Green option on its official website, allowing fans to get the Zenfone 11 Ultra in a whole new color.

Despite this, the company has not changed any other sections of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, so expect the same original specifications from the model.

Many describe the phone as a bigger version of ROG Phone 8. This is indisputable due to the huge similarities between the two. Nonetheless, some significant changes, including the size, better camera system, and new AI capabilities, could still define the differences between the two.

Here are more details about the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: