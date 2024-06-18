Asus releases Zenfone 11 Ultra in Vendure Green color

Asus has started offering its Zenfone 11 Ultra model in the new Vendure Green color option.
The smartphone was launched in March in Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, and Desert Sand. Now, the company has added the new Vendure Green option on its official website, allowing fans to get the Zenfone 11 Ultra in a whole new color.
Despite this, the company has not changed any other sections of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, so expect the same original specifications from the model.
Many describe the phone as a bigger version of ROG Phone 8. This is indisputable due to the huge similarities between the two. Nonetheless, some significant changes, including the size, better camera system, and new AI capabilities, could still define the differences between the two.
Here are more details about the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra:
- 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9mm dimensions
- 224g weight
- 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Adreno 750 GPU
- 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations
- 6.78” 144Hz LTPO AMOLED with 2500 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.56″, f/1.9) with PDAF and gimbal OIS; 32MP telephoto (1/3.2″, f/2.4) with PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom; and 13MP ultrawide (1/3.0″, f/2.2)
- Selfie: 32MP wide (1/3.2″, f/2.5)
- 5500mAh battery
- 65W wired, 15W wireless, and 10W reverse wired charging
- Android 14
- Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Desert Sand, and Vendure Green colors
- IP68 rating