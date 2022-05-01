There are lots of power banks available on the market, but choosing the perfect one for you is not easier. Read our article before buying one for yourself!

Power Banks are used for providing portable power to charge battery-powered items like mobile phones and devices that have a USB interface. So, we decided to share the Best Xiaomi Power Banks with you for daily usage.

Power Banks can charge via USB or wirelessly, and they come in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit many different people and their needs. There are a few different types of power bank portable chargers that can be bought, and obviously, the size is one of the main criteria, but there are some other features that should be considered.

Best Xiaomi Power Banks

Choosing a power bank is hard sometimes, but we are here to help you with this problem and reviewed the 2 Best Xiaomi Power Banks. Typically, smaller power banks have a capacity of around 1000mAh, medium-sized units about 3000 to 5000mAh and larger units can reach 10000 or even 20000mAh.

In order to give context to these numbers, consider that an average smartphone has a battery capacity of 3000mAh. So, read our article until the end because you do not want to miss the Best Xiaomi Power Banks.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro

This model is completely different than other Xiaomi Power Banks with its budget-friendly price, and convenient use. You get a 10000mAh power bank, which is pretty standard nowadays. It has a triple output system which means that it has two USB outputs along with a USB-C output. Also, it has 2 inputs to charge the power bank, so you can use either the micro-USB input or the Type-C input to charge the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro.

This model is indeed a power delivery-based power bank, and that is because it does deliver 22.5W of fast charging from the USB-C port. This is important for a few things because especially if you are talking about smartphones, a lot of smartphones do have the ability to quick charge over higher wattage, and 22.5 from a mini power bank is quite respectable.

Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro also comes in handy for use with other devices, and one of the main reasons that we wanted you to buy it is that it serves as a power bank for some of the cameras that you can shoot with. As it crosses the 20W threshold, it also works with devices like the iPad and iPad Pro, the new iPhones also support power delivery. You can see more details on Mi Global Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro page.

Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank

Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank is one of the best Xiaomi power banks on the market. This model is compatible with multiple mainstream phones, and other more smart devices. It comes with a 20000mAh high-density Li-Po battery. It has a dual USB-A, Type-C, and Micro-USB output. It has an 18W fast charge feature, and the USB connection cable comes with the power bank.

Micro-USB and the USB Type-C ports are input-only ports. This feature can help the Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank charge faster, but it would have been much better if the Type-C would be an output port.

It takes around 7 hours to fully charge Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank’s batteries. There is also a LED charging indicator which consists of 4 lights, directly under the ports. When the power bank’s charge is full the 4 lights turn on. You can see more details on Mi Global Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank page.

Which Power Bank is Worth Buying?

We reviewed the best Xiaomi power banks, including the Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank, and Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro. Both of them are useful in some areas if you are going outside for a few hours and do not want to carry heavy things, you can carry the Mi Pocket Power Bank Pro easily, but if you are going on a long trip, you may want to take something like the Redmi Fast Charge Power Bank.

If you have not decided yet, we have a How to Choose Xiaomi Power Bank guide too.