BIS certification suggests approaching Vivo Y18t debut

The Vivo Y18t could soon debut in India.

That’s according to the model’s recent appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards platform, where it was spotted carrying the V2408 model number.

The news follows its discovery on IMEI alongside the Y18i. On the platform, the monickers of the devices were confirmed.

Despite appearing on IMEI and even TUV, the specifications of the Vivo Y18t were not revealed. Yet, it could likely adopt several details from the other models included in the Y28 series recently, including the vanilla Y18, Y18s, and Y18E. Some of the prominent details in the models include the MediaTek Helio G85, 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD, a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, Funtouch OS 14, a 5000mAh battery, and 15W fast charging capability.

