New Blackmagic Camera 1.1 now supports OnePlus, Xiaomi smartphones

OnePlus and Xiaomi users can now experience the cinema-grade Blackmagic Camera app on their devices.

That’s possible through the new update made in the Blackmagic Camera, which now comes with Version 1.1. To recall, Blackmagic Design, an Australian digital cinema company and hardware manufacturer, released the app with limited support for smartphones, which included only a handful of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models. Now, the company is offering a new update to include more models on the list: Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a; Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series; OnePlus 11 and 12; and Xiaomi 13 and 14 series.

In addition to providing additional support to more models, the company introduced more features and capabilities in Blackmagic Camera 1.1, including DMI monitoring, pull focus transition controls, and Blackmagic Cloud organizations.

Here are the other features included in the new Version 1.1 of the Blackmagic Camera app:

HDMI monitoring

3D LUTs recording and monitoring

Pull focus transition controls

Blackmagic Cloud organizations

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud

Dimming screen during record

Optional image noise reduction

Optional image sharpening

Audio level pop-up

Japanese translations

Proxy generation during recording.

Saving location flexibility, including external storage

General app improvements

