Blaze AMOLED 2 debuts with 7.55mm-thin form in India

The Blaze AMOLED 2 is now official in India, where it will challenge other models with its ultra-thin body.

The new Blaze model’s main highlight is its thin body, which measures just 7.55mm. Yet it packs a lot of interesting details, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, and a 5000mAh battery.

The handheld has a different look than its predecessor, the OG Blaze AMOLED. Unlike the said model, it has a flat design, which helps it achieve its thin design. It comes in Midnight Black and Feather White options, while configuration is limited to 6GB/128GB. The phone will hit the shelves on August 16 and will be priced at ₹13,499.

Here are more details about the Blaze AMOLED 2: