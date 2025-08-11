Blaze AMOLED 2 debuts with 7.55mm-thin form in India

Santiago Jr Bongco
Aug. 11, 2025, 12:36

The Blaze AMOLED 2 is now official in India, where it will challenge other models with its ultra-thin body.

The new Blaze model’s main highlight is its thin body, which measures just 7.55mm. Yet it packs a lot of interesting details, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, and a 5000mAh battery.

The handheld has a different look than its predecessor, the OG Blaze AMOLED. Unlike the said model, it has a flat design, which helps it achieve its thin design. It comes in Midnight Black and Feather White options, while configuration is limited to 6GB/128GB. The phone will hit the shelves on August 16 and will be priced at ₹13,499.

Here are more details about the Blaze AMOLED 2:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7060
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB storage 
  • 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with in-display fingerprint scanner
  • 50MP Sony main camera
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 33W charging
  • Android 15
  • IP64 rating
  • Midnight Black and Feather White

