Still thinking about the canceled ‘pipit’ Pixel Fold 2020 phone? Check out its leaked images in the wild

A set of images of the canceled 2020 Pixel Fold smartphone from Google called “pipit” shows it in the wild.

The model was supposed to be launched in 2020 alongside the Pixel 6a during the Google I/O 2022. However, due to unknown specific reasons, the phone was canceled.

Now, a unit has been spotted in the marketplace. Upon inspection by a buyer who was not able to get the phone’s official market identification, it was discovered to be the canceled 2020 Pixel Fold model, pipit.

Based on its appearance, it can’t be denied that the smartphone carries the Pixel 6 designs, making it appear like the foldable model of the Pixel 6, especially in terms of its glass bar. Moreover, the current Pixel Fold seems to have inherited many of its details, which is not possible since it served as the basis for its construction.

Aside from the images, some details of the pipit device were also revealed, including its:

First-gen Tensor

Exynos Modem 5123

Smaller external display (vs. Pixel Fold) with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,100 pixels

Sony IMX363 camera

Source: XDA Forums via Android Authority