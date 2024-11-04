Carl Pei reveals plan into inject AI into Nothing OS

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recognized the growing trend in AI and revealed that the brand is also aiming to introduce it into its Nothing OS soon.

The executive shared the idea after showing interest in challenging Google and Apple, which are the key giants in the OS industry. As a small brand that remains relatively new in the business, Pei knows that creating Nothing’s own OS is not the current priority of the brand. To this end, Pei noted that it “shouldn’t call it the AI operating system.” Yet, he shared plans to introduce AI in the Nothing OS to make it more alluring than competitors based on the Android OS.

Pei’s vision to improve the Nothing OS is not entirely new. In the past, specifically during the introduction of the Nothing Phone (1), the executive shared the company’s vision to create an OS that would rival Apple’s iOS. Back then, Pei expressed his dream to create an ecosystem of interconnected devices, give the company’s future devices the ability to use the same Universal Control tech known in Apple and allow them to control other third-party devices seamlessly, including Tesla cars and even Apple’s AirPods.

The specifics of the company’s plan to incorporate AI into the Nothing OS remain unknown, but they could be similar to the AI features introduced by recent companies. For instance, the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 comes with AI features like AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, Pass Scan, AI Toolbox 2.0, and more. Honor MagicOS 9.0, on the other hand, offers the YOYO Agent, which has been improved to “understand complex instructions” and learn the user’s habits. The AI also allows users to compare product prices and fill in forms via word commands. As reportedly in the past, users can also take advantage of the update’s AI-generated fraud image and material detection.

