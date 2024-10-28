OxygenOS 15 open beta version rollout to happen until February 2025

The OxygenOS 15 open beta version will start rolling out this month and is expected to reach all supported devices in February next year.

OnePlus shared the news a few days ago, confirming the release of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 open beta version this month. As noted by the company, users can expect system-wide improvements in the OxygenOS 15, including the addition of new features like Split mode, OnePlus OneTake, and other AI features (AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, Pass Scan, AI Toolbox 2.0, etc.).

According to the brand, the move will start on October 30 for the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. The company also shared the list of other models that will be supported by the OxygenOS 15 open beta in the coming months.

Here is the list shared by the company and the release version of the said beta update:

