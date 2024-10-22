Android 15 is bricking some Google Pixel 6 units

Another issue in the Android 15 update is reportedly making some Pixel 6 smartphones unusable.

Android 15 is now widely available to all supported Pixel devices. However, if you have a Pixel 6, you might want to wait a few more days before you install the update. Several users have reported facing issues with Android 15, noting that the update has bricked their phones.

Two users shared that this started after activating the Private Space on their units. While this could mean that the feature might be the main cause of the problem, other users underscored that this also happened while they were randomly using their Pixel 6.

To make matters worse, the affected users claimed that the usual troubleshooting processes, including pressing the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously or connecting the units to a computer, did nothing to fix their phones.

Given this matter and the unclear reason why the issue is happening, Pixel 6 users are advised to halt the installation of the Android 15 update on their units.

Google remains mum about the matter, but we will provide an update regarding the matter.

The news follows an earlier report about Android 15 users experiencing issues in using their Instagram applications. At first, it was believed to be an isolated case after a user on Reddit shared experiencing difficulties in using the Instagram app after the Android 15 installation. However, several other users came forward to affirm the problem, noting that they couldn’t swipe on Stories and that the app itself started freezing.

