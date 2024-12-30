After 24K, Caviar now offers Huawei Mate XT Ultimate in pricier 18K variant worth over $100K

If you think the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate that Cavair customized in September is expensive enough, wait until you see its 18K gold version.

The luxury brand unveiled the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate’s “Black Dragon” and “Gold Dragon” models in September. The Gold Dragon variant, with 24K gold and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, costs around $15,360.

Now, the brand is back with the same Gold Dragon-like design for the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate trifold. This time, however, it now boasts an 18K gold-covered body, making it weigh around 1 kilogram and cost over $100,000.

The model is not listed on its website, but the brand shared that it targets a very specific market.

“It was specially made as one piece limited edition for the extra-rich client from the US,” told GSMArena.

Caviar’s 18K version of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate starts at $17,340. According to the company, it will be offered in only 88 units, like the Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He and Huawei Mate X6 Forged Dragon.

As for the specifications of the 18K gold-covered Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, it offers the same set of details as the standard version, such as:

10.2″ LTPO OLED trifold main screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 3,184 x 2,232px resolution

6.4” LTPO OLED cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 1008 x 2232px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP main camera with PDAF, OIS, and f/1.4-f/4.0 variable aperture + 12MP telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom + 12MP ultrawide with laser AF

Selfie: 8MP

5600mAh battery

66W wired, 50W wireless, 7.5W reverse wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging

Android Open Source Project-based HarmonyOS 4.2

Other features: improved Celia voice assistant and AI capabilities (voice-to-text, document translation, photo edits, and more)

