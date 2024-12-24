Caviar unveils Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He, Huawei Mate X6 Forged Dragon designs

Luxury brand Caviar has two new additions to its portfolio: the Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He and the Huawei Mate X6 Forged Dragon.

The new customized Mate 70 RS and Mate X6 are part of Caviar’s Dragon Spring collection. According to the company, the new designs reflect its “respect and admiration for Chinese culture and history.”

The Huawei Mate X6 Forged Dragon features a black aviation titanium chassis with a black PVD coating. As the brand explained, the design of the Forged Dragon is a nod to ancient Chinese forging techniques.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He sports a titanium body with some gold elements, which symbolizes the Huang He River.

According to Caviar, both models are only available in 88 units, which is a lucky number in Chinese. The Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He and Huawei Mate X6 Forged Dragon join the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Gold Dragon (also available in Black Dragon) in the collection.

The customized Mate 70 RS and Mate X6 are now available through Caviar. The Forged Dragon phone costs $12,200 for 512GB storage. The Huawei Mate 70 RS Huang He, on the other hand, costs $11,490 for its 512GB variant and goes up to $11,840 for its 1TB option.

Via