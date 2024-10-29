New certifications suggest OnePlus 13 global debut; Brand confirms battery, charging details

While we are still waiting for the OnePlus 13 to be unveiled in China, the brand seems to be already preparing it for a global launch. OnePlus also recently released another set of official marketing materials for the phone, confirming its 6000mAh battery and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 13 will debut this Thursday in its local market, with rumors already echoing its global debut. Now, the latest certifications received by the OnePlus 13 have somehow confirmed the talks.

Recently, the OnePlus 13 was spotted on the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM) and the FCC platform, carrying the CPH2653 and CPH2655 model numbers. No significant details were revealed in the certifications except for its NFC and OxygenOS 15.0 support, so we don’t know what the differences will be between the Chinese and global versions of the phone.

Yet, past reports and confirmations by the company have already revealed several key details about the OnePlus 13. Some include its colors (White-Dawn, Blue Moment, and Obsidian Secret color options, which will feature silk glass, soft BabySkin texture, and Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish designs, respectively) and official design.

While the OnePlus 13 looks significantly similar to the OnePlus 12, the company revealed that it possesses better cameras on the back. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 13 will have three 50MP cameras, led by a Sony LYT-808 main unit. There will also be a 50MP dual-prism telephoto with 3x zoom and 50MP ultrawide lenses.

Also, the company showed the OnePlus 13’s smooth system in an unboxing clip, which revealed (through the unit’s About Page) its 24GB/1TB variant, 6000mAh battery, and 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Now, the company has officially confirmed the phone’s battery and charging details. The battery is 10% bigger than that of its predecessor, while the wireless charging feature will be possible through attachments. Several accessories to complement the feature are also expected to be announced by OnePlus on the phone’s debut.

