China Telecom has introduced the new Maimang 30 model in the market, offering fans a bunch of impressive details, including a huge 6100mAh battery and up to 12GB of memory.

Huawei used to own the Maimang branding until it had to give it up to China Telecom to prevent it from experiencing the business hardship started by the US sanctions. Now, as it continues to build up the integrity Huawei started in the Maimang lineup, the telecommunications company has introduced the Maimang 30.

The device has decent specifications, including a Snapdragon 695 chip and up to 12GB.256GB configuration. It is complemented by a big 6100mAh battery with support for 40W charging. It also offers a spacious 6.74” curved 1.5K 3D hyperbolic OLED with a 300Hz touch rate and excellent sensitivity when being used even by wet fingers.

In the camera department, the circular camera island in the back has a 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) setup, while an 8MP unit arms the front for selfies.

The Maimang 30 will be available in stores on July 25 in golden black, ice blue, and snow white. Once available, users can choose between the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants of the phone, which are priced at CN¥1999 and CN¥2199, respectively.