China Telecom reveals Oppo A3x 5G key details, including design

The Oppo A3x 5G appeared on China Telecom ahead of its debut, allowing us to confirm several details about the phone, including its front and back designs.

The listing confirms the phone’s Oppo A3x 5G monicker and PKD130 model number. According to the leak, it will measure 165.79 x 76.14 x 7.68mm and weigh 185.7g.

It will be available in Starlight White, Dark Night Purple, and Cloud Feather Pink colors, while its configurations include 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options.

The listing also revealed other details, including its 5,100mAh battery, USB Type C 2.0 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and different sensors (light sensor, gravity sensor, altitude sensor, distance sensor, and direction sensor).

Aside from those, the listing also shows the design of the Oppo A3x 5G, which has a 6.67″ HD flat LCD with a center punch-hole cutout for the 8MP selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. It also comes with flat side frames and a rear panel. The latter houses a pill-shaped camera island placed vertically in the upper left. It contains the flash unit and the camera lenses, with the listing revealing that the latter comprises 32MP and 2MP units.

