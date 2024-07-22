Codes show ‘Pixel Satellite SOS’ will offer free 2 years of service

Google will soon offer its own satellite communication service to its Pixel devices. According to code discoveries, the search giant could offer it for two years for free.

Satellite services are becoming increasingly popular in the smartphone industry, with Apple being the first to popularize the feature. After its launch, several brands started launching their own features offering the service, including Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, and Vivo. Soon, Google will jump into the satellite train by launching its so-called “Pixel Satellite SOS” service.

That’s according to the codes analyzed by folks at Android Authority. According to the report, the feature will be added to the Android 15 update, as shown in its fourth beta.

The feature will work like other satellite services in the market when the device is out of mobile connectivity. However, the codes reveal that users would have to set Google Messages as their default SMS application. As per the codes, “When you connect with emergency services by satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information (IMEI, language, model, battery level), and emergency contact information are shared with emergency services and satellite service providers.”

The codes suggest that Google will offer the Pixel Satellite SOS free for two years. This puts the search giant’s offer at the same level as that of its competitors, like Apple, which started offering it for free for two years in the iPhone 14 series.

Ultimately, the codes suggest that the feature will come as part of an update to Pixel phones. It is believed to be coming in the Pixel 9 lineup, but it is unclear whether it will also be pushed into older Pixel models, as the feature has certain hardware requirements.