Confirmed: iQOO Z10 Turbo+ supports 90W charging

Vivo is back to confirm the battery and charging details of its upcoming iQOO Z10 Turbo+ model.

The brand started teasing the iQOO model in China earlier, revealing its familiar design, which we had seen in the first Z10 Turbo models. The company also shared days ago that the handheld houses the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip alongside a huge 8000mAh battery. Now, the company has confirmed that its cell comes with 90W charging support.

The brand’s material also reveals that the gigantic battery will be contained inside the phone’s 8.16 mm-thin body. It also claims that the phone can play video for up to 20.8 hours at -20°C.

According to earlier reports, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature Vivo’s in-house Q2 gaming chip, a 1.5K 144Hz display, Android 15, a 16GB RAM option, and three colorways (Cloud White, Desert Blue, and Polar Gray). It is also expected to borrow several specs from its Z10 Turbo Pro sibling, which offers a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and an IP65 rating.