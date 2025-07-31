Vivo reveals iQOO Z10 Turbo+ colors ahead of August 7 debut

Vivo announced that the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ would be officially unveiled in China next Thursday.

The brand started teasing the iQOO model days ago in China. The company revealed that the phone houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip and an 8000mAh battery. The company also shared the first peek at the phone, confirming its squircle camera island design.

Now, the company is back to showcase the Plus model again alongside its three colorways. According to the material, the phone will be offered in Cloud White, Desert Blue, and Polar Gray color options.

According to earlier reports, the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ will feature Vivo’s in-house Q2 gaming chip, a 1.5K 144Hz display, Android 15, a 16GB RAM option, and 90W charging support. It is also expected to borrow several specs from its Z10 Turbo Pro sibling, which offers: