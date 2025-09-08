Oppo confirms A6 Pro’s 7000mAh battery, IP69 rating, more

Oppo is back to share more details about its Oppo A6 Pro ahead of its arrival tomorrow in China.

The Oppo model will be unveiled this Tuesday. Days ago, the company shared the phone’s colorways: Streaming White, Rock Mist Blue, and Fluorescent Pink. It also revealed the phone’s design, which boasts a squircle camera island, flat back panel, and flat side frames.

Now, the brand is back to confirm that the phone houses a huge 7000mAh battery. According to Oppo, the handheld also offers full protection from dust and water by supporting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

The news follows several leaks involving the smartphone. According to earlier reports, the Oppo A6 Pro offers the following specs: