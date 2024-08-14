DAILY LEAKS & NEWS: Razr 50 Ultra’s 5GA, Gemini Live, AI features for Oppo F27 Pro+, more

Amid the craze over the unveiling of the Google Pixel 9 series, various leaks and news involving other smartphone brands continue to pour online. Here are some of them:

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has just received its OTA 3 update, which includes some improvements in various sections of the system (external screen clock, camera, Smart Scene, etc.). The main highlight of the update, nonetheless, is the arrival of the 5.5G (5G-Advanced or 5GA) connectivity to the phone.

According to the reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer an advanced camera system. The device’s quad-camera setup is reportedly equipped with a 200MP Samsung HP9 (1/1.4″) periscope telephoto sensor. As per the tipster, it is one of the “two plans” of Xiaomi for the phone, indicating that there is another configuration being considered.

An Honor 5G smartphone with a BRC-AN00 model number has recently received its 3C certification in China. The phone is expected to be a part of the Honor X60 series.

AT&T won’t sell the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The brand still has no explanations for the move (which is a surprise since it offers the OG Fold), but fans can still opt for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers from Verizon and T-Mobile.

Gemini Live is now in Gemini Advanced. Subscribers using the English language and Android devices can now access it. As explained by the search giant, the voice assistant makes “Gemini more intuitive” as users can “interrupt mid-response with clarifying questions.”

As per DCS in another leak, the Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro will employ the Dimensity 9400 chip. The news came amid speculations about the SoC in the series, with some rumors saying that there would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. With today’s leak, this could mean that the Qualcomm chip would be used in the Ultra model of the lineup. The tipster also added that the entire series would have periscope lenses and Glacier batteries.

DCS also shared the camera details of the Vivo X200 Pro, saying that it would have a 50MP f/1.57 main camera with a 22nm 1/1.28″ Sony sensor and 200MP f/2.67 1/1.4″ periscope telephoto.

Oppo has finally confirmed that the vanilla Oppo F27 5G model will be launching soon. As for its F27 Pro+ sibling, the company has promised to introduce four AI features (AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Studio, and AI LinkBoost) through a software update on August 22.