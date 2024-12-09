Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Razr 50 Ultra now in Mocha Mousse color

Motorola has reintroduced its Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Color of 2024.
The brown hue is highly associated with the colors cacao, chocolate, mocha, and coffee. In addition to the new shade, the company says the two smartphone models’ new looks boast “a new soft inlay composed of coffee grounds,” giving the design an additional twist.
Aside from the new design, no other sections of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have been changed. With this, interested buyers can still expect the same sets of specifications the two models have in their debut, such as:
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Dimensity 7300
- Wi-Fi 6E + NFC
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 512GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 6.4″ 120Hz 1.5K P-OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide/macro + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
- Selfie: 32MP
- 4,310mAh battery
- 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
- Android 14-based Hello UI
- Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue colors
- IP68 rating + MIL-STD 810H certification
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
- 12GB/512GB configuration
- Main Display: 6.9″ foldable LTPO AMOLED with 165Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution, and 3000 nits peak brightness
- External Display: 4″ LTPO AMOLED with 1272 x 1080 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2400 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.95″, f/1.7) with PDAF and OIS and 50MP telephoto (1/2.76″, f/2.0) with PDAF and 2x optical zoom
- 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera
- 4000mAh battery
- 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wired charging
- Android 14
- Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz colors
- IPX8 rating