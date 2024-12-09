Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Razr 50 Ultra now in Mocha Mousse color

Motorola has reintroduced its Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in Mocha Mousse, the Pantone Color of 2024.

The brown hue is highly associated with the colors cacao, chocolate, mocha, and coffee. In addition to the new shade, the company says the two smartphone models’ new looks boast “a new soft inlay composed of coffee grounds,” giving the design an additional twist.

Aside from the new design, no other sections of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have been changed. With this, interested buyers can still expect the same sets of specifications the two models have in their debut, such as:

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Dimensity 7300

Wi-Fi 6E + NFC

12GB LPDDR4x RAM

512GB UFS 3.1 storage

6.4″ 120Hz 1.5K P-OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a layer of Gorilla Glass 3

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide/macro + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Selfie: 32MP

4,310mAh battery

68W wired and 15W wireless charging

Android 14-based Hello UI

Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue colors

IP68 rating + MIL-STD 810H certification

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra