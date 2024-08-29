Motorola Edge 50 Neo launches in the UK

Without making huge announcements, Motorola has introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Neo in the United Kingdom.

The phone is the newest addition to the Edge 50 series, which now includes the Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50, and Edge 50 Fusion. The new model is expected to launch as the Motorola Moto S50 in China, and recent discoveries show that it could be rebranded to Lenovo Thinkphone 25.

Now, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is officially available in the UK. The phone is armed with a Dimensity 7300 chip paired with 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The power of its 6.4″ 120Hz 1.5K P-OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness is sustained by a 4,310mAh battery, which supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The device is only being offered in one configuration in the market, but it comes in four color options: Poinciana, Lattè, Grisaille, and Nautical Blue. Interested buyers can purchase it for £449.99.

Here are more details about the Motorola Edge 50 Neo: