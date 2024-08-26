Geekbench confirms Edge 50 Neo chip; ‘Vienna’ codename reveals rebrand plan as Thinkphone 25

Two smartphones have appeared on Geekbench recently: the Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Lenovo Thinkphone 25. The two share the same codenames and other details, suggesting they are just the same device.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is expected to debut next month globally. In China, the phone will launch with the monicker Moto S50.

Recently, the phone appeared on retail listings, which revealed its design, colors, and an 8GB/256GB configuration option. The listings did not include the Edge 50 Neo’s chip details, but its recent appearance on Geekbench can confirm its SoC.

According to the listing, the Edge 50 Neo comes with a chip with a 4×2.5GHz and 4×2.0GHz setup. This suggests that the chip powering the phone is the Dimensity 7300. As per the results, the phone registered 1,055 and 3,060 points in the single-core and multi-core tests using the said chip, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 OS.

Interestingly, the same chip could also be found in the Lenovo Thinkphone 25, which was also recently spotted on Geekbench. The phone attained almost the same benchmark scores as the Edge 50 Neo, suggesting that it is just a rebranded phone of the said model. Proving this is the Vienna codename of the phone, which is also being used by the Edge 50 Neo.

With this finding, Lenovo fans can expect that the Thinkphone 25 will receive the same set of specifications the Edge 50 is rumored to get, including:

154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm

172g

Dimensity 7300

8GB, 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB UFS 2.2 storage

6.36″ flat 1.5K 120Hz OLED with in-screen fingerprint sensor support

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 13MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Selfie: 32MP

4400mAh battery

68W charging

IP68 rating

