Exec confirms Realme 10000mAh model’s early 2026 debut

Realme’s very own official revealed that the brand is actually now preparing to launch its 10000mAh smartphone model.

Realme showcased a 10000mAh smartphone in the past, which impressed fans worldwide. Later, the company flaunted another model with the same battery capacity but further enhanced it with the addition of a built-in waterproof cooling fan. Now, Realme VP Chase Xu shared that by early 2026, the company will be launching a 10000mAh smartphone.

It was not specified if it was the regular 10000mAh model or the one with the cooling fan (Chill Fan Phone smartphone concept), but it is still exciting news for fans.

The news corroborates earlier leaks about the arrival of Realme’s 10000mAh battery-armed model in the market next year. However, Realme won’t be the only manufacturer planning to introduce such a device. According to other reports, Honor will also enhance its Power model by giving its successor a huge 10000mAh battery. As per leaks, the Honor Power 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip.

