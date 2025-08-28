Realme 15000mAh, Chill Fan Phone concept models flaunted

Realme showed off the Realme 15000mAh and Chill Fan Phone concept smartphone models during the 828 Fan Festival in China.

The first model follows the earlier 10000mAh concept model that the brand demonstrated in the past. However, it now comes with a much larger 15000mAh battery.

According to the company, the phone has a 100% silicon anode battery, which should allow it to last more than 18 hours of video recording, 30 hours of gaming, and 50 hours of video playback. Despite this, the brand noted that it is only 8.89mm thick and even supports reverse charging. Though the company did not reveal its specs, leaks claimed that it would feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 6.7″ display, and Realme UI 6.0.

Meanwhile, the Realme Chill Fan Phone houses a 10000mAh battery. However, its main highlight is its built-in cooling fan and an air vent on its side frame. Realme claims that it can help the device reach a temperature as low as 6°C despite running its FPS at the maximum level in over 20 games. According to the company, aside from the fan, this is possible through the phone’s 7700mm2 vapor chamber and thermoelectric cooler. Even more, it features the IseSense Ultra feature of the brand, which allows the panel to change color depending on the temperature. It also supports IP68 and IP69 ratings.

An earlier report claimed that Realme’s 10000mAh model is already in mass production. It was earlier speculated that it was the Chill Fan Phone. However, both the Realme 15000mAh and Chill Fan Phone are just concept phones as of the moment. With this, leaks might be referring to the regular 10000mAh model that the brand showcased in the past.