Realme model with 10000mAh battery, IP68 cooling fan now in mass production

Realme showcased a model with a huge battery and a waterproof fan. According to a tip, the phone is now under production.

Realme has previously revealed a concept model with a 10000mAh battery, followed by a recent tease showing a model with a much bigger 15000mAh cell. Many believed that the two devices would just remain as concept models, but it seems the brand is already preparing the first one for launch. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, the 10000mAh phone is now in its mass production phase.

The news follows an earlier revelation by the brand featuring a blue GT7 Pro Racing Edition-like model phone. It is confirmed to have a huge 10000mAh cell. Additionally, the clip shows the phone sporting an air vent on its side frame. According to the brand, the phone has a built-in fan, which should effectively decrease the device’s temperature down to 6°C.

Even more, DCS shared that the fan is IP68-supported. This is interesting, since the K13 Turbo series only has IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. According to a report, Nubia is working on a device (Red Magic 11) with a cooling fan and an IP68 rating. With such a rating, the phone can resist not just water but also dust. However, with Realme’s recent revelation, the Nubia device might immediately get a worthy opponent. Even more, Realme’s handheld offers a 10000mAh battery, making it more alluring than its Nubia counterpart.

