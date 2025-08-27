Realme 15000mAh model specs, live image leaks

A new leak reveals the key details and design of the yet-to-be-announced Realme 15000mAh model.

Realme is heavily focusing on the battery department of its upcoming models. After showing off a 10000mAh device (which is rumored to be already in the mass production phase), the phone is now set to unveil its 15000mAh concept model.

Amid the brand’s announcement, Digital Chat Station shared the details of the phone online.

According to the photo shared by DCS, the phone has a white colorway. The back of the phone houses two lens cutouts, and the panel itself has the “15000mAh” words printed on it. The image also includes the About page of the device, revealing that it has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, a 6.7″ display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

We should hear more about the phone in the coming hours. Stay tuned!

Source