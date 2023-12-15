Explore HyperOS testing steps before release [Video]

Xiaomi officially launched HyperOS on October 26, 2023. The new user interface makes a big noise with its features. Refreshed system animations, redesigned apps, and more give us a reason to prefer HyperOS. Xiaomi’s HyperOS interface has been highly appreciated by users. So what’s behind the success of HyperOS? What stages does Xiaomi go through to develop and optimize HyperOS?

Xiaomi HyperOS’s secrets of outstanding success

The smartphone manufacturer is putting a lot of effort into testing HyperOS. Today’s post by Xiaomi on Weibo confirms this. The video posted as an example shows that more than 1,800 devices are being tested for HyperOS stability. Xiaomi explained how it tested HyperOS for the Redmi K70 series. Redmi K70 family was officially announced in China three weeks ago. Now the outstanding success of Xiaomi HyperOS will help the Redmi K70 series to be extremely popular and provide users with a good experience.

This video shows why HyperOS has good stability on other smartphones. Xiaomi 13 series users report that they are more satisfied with their devices after the HyperOS update. Another reason for the smooth user interface is that it’s based on Android 14. Google’s latest operating system offers new lock screen customizations and improves system stability. When all this is combined with HyperOS, the results are beautiful.

HyperOS is actually an MIUI 15. Xiaomi changed the name of MIUI 15 in the last moments. We found many MIUI 15 code lines in the system. There was not one single line of code related to HyperOS. In addition, Xiaomi is also developing a global version of HyperOS. 11 smartphones will start receiving HyperOS Global soon. We wrote a detailed article about this yesterday. If you want to read this article, you can click here. What do you think about the testing stages of HyperOS?

Source: Weibo